DALLAS (KDAF) — Yes, you need to eat something sweet after every meal. Do not feel bad about it.

Of course, you could brush your teeth or have some sparkling water to cleanse the pallet but we are firm believers in fun and eating sweet food is fun and good for the soul.

Speaking of sweet food, arguably one of the best sweet foods in our opinion is the cookie. It is super delicious and extremely versatile. In celebration of its greatness Sunday, Dec. 4, is National Cookie Day.

Want to go all out for the holiday? Well, Mi Tierra Café y Panadería in San Antonio was named the best bakery in Texas by Mashed. Seems like the perfect place to go, to us.

Mashed commissioned a report looking at the best bakery in every state and Mi Tierra Café y Panadería in San Antonio took the number one spot.

“Tucked away in San Antonio, this bakery has been listed as a bucket-list item for those living in and visiting Texas. Established in 1941, the café serves up Tex-Mex favorites. The bakery in the front, established later in 1955, offers some of the best baked goods in Texas. The bakery serves up traditional panaderia offerings such as tres leches cake and yoyo de fresa, but Mi Tierra Café y Panadería is really known for its delicious pecan praline candy,” the report said.

Their cookie menu includes:

Piedras

Sprinkle Cookies

Galleta De Coco Con Nuez

Polvoron

Flower Sprinkle Cookies

Flower Cookies

Pink Polvoron

Chocolate Polvoron

Yellow Polvoron

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rainbow Cookies

Chocolate Chunk

Reposteria

Marranitos

Pink Reposteria

Magdalenas

Semita De Nuez

For the full report, click here.