DALLAS (KDAF) — Fall is here and one of the best things about fall is seasonal drinks.

Now that North Texas is finally experiencing some colder weather, what better time than now to head to your favorite coffee shop to get a warm drink?

But what drink should you get? Well, that’s all up for debate, but if you ask the people of Texas they’ll probably recommend a Caramel Macchiato.

A new report from The Loupe has done the research and presents every states most popular fall beverage, with Texas’ being the Caramel Macchiato.

For the full report, visit The Loupe.