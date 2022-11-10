DALLAS (KDAF) — Inflation is affecting everyone these days; however, some are feeling the effects more than others.
A new report from WalletHub ranked 22 major metros in the nation based on which ones saw the highest rise in inflation.
Luckily North Texas was not in the top 10; however, North Texas was in the top half of the pack, ranking 12th overall.
Officials said North Texas saw a .50% rise in month-to-month inflation rates across the DFW metropolitan area with a 9.2% rise in year-over-year inflation.
Here are the top 10 metros that saw the highest rise in inflation:
- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
- Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
- Anchorage, AK
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
- Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
- Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
For the full report, visit WalletHub.