DALLAS (KDAF) — Inflation is affecting everyone these days; however, some are feeling the effects more than others.

A new report from WalletHub ranked 22 major metros in the nation based on which ones saw the highest rise in inflation.

Luckily North Texas was not in the top 10; however, North Texas was in the top half of the pack, ranking 12th overall.

Officials said North Texas saw a .50% rise in month-to-month inflation rates across the DFW metropolitan area with a 9.2% rise in year-over-year inflation.

Here are the top 10 metros that saw the highest rise in inflation:

  1. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
  2. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
  3. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
  4. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
  5. Anchorage, AK
  6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
  7. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
  8. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
  9. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
  10. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

For the full report, visit WalletHub.