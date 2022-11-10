View of the Dallas skyline through the Horseshoe highway built to upgrade the congested interchange in downtown Dallas. (Getty Images)

DALLAS (KDAF) — Inflation is affecting everyone these days; however, some are feeling the effects more than others.

A new report from WalletHub ranked 22 major metros in the nation based on which ones saw the highest rise in inflation.

Luckily North Texas was not in the top 10; however, North Texas was in the top half of the pack, ranking 12th overall.

Officials said North Texas saw a .50% rise in month-to-month inflation rates across the DFW metropolitan area with a 9.2% rise in year-over-year inflation.

Here are the top 10 metros that saw the highest rise in inflation:

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Anchorage, AK Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

For the full report, visit WalletHub.