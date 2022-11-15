DALLAS (KDAF) — Holiday season is here and if you want to buy your loved ones some gifts for this holiday season, now may be the time to do it, as the holiday season may be more stressful this year.

One of the things stressing out consumers this holiday season is the price of goods. With inflation rising at record rates, people are spending less and saving more.

How much are people saving in Dallas? Well, according to a report from WalletHub, the average holiday budget in Dallas in 2022 is $845.

Average Consumer Profile of Dallas:

Monthly Income: $4,833

Monthly Expenses: $3,755

Savings: $12,846

Age: 33.7

Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 1.29

Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio: 3.42

However, some people in North Texas are still spending a lot this holiday season. In Flower Mound, the average holiday budget is $3,531 which is the third-largest average budget in the nation.

For the full report, visit WalletHub.