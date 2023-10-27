The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new H-E-B opened up in Allen earlier this month, bringing True Texas BBQ with it.

The beloved Texas-based grocer opened the newest store on Oct. 4 and has three more DFW locations planned in Melissa, Rockwall and Prosper for 2025.

Fans of the grocery store might already be familiar with True Texas BBQ — the joint inside H-E-B is known for cooking up perfectly smoked brisket, pulled pork, sausage, and all the fixings.

“If there’s one thing Texans know, it’s incredible BBQ. Our TTBBQ starts with all-natural meats that we slow smoke to perfection in-house over natural Texas oak wood. And since no Texas BBQ would be complete without the sides, we offer brisket beans, creamed corn, homestyle potato salad and more. Whether you enjoy it by the plate or the pound, you’ll see why we were named Best BBQ Chain in Texas, as recognized by Texas Monthly,” the website said.

Texas True BBQ also has beer on tap and happy hours on weekdays from 4 to 6 P.M.