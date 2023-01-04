DALLAS (KDAF) — The World Cup just wrapped up and we’ve already got our eyes on 2026. Landon Wexler takes us to learn about the history of American soccer at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco.

Soccer is finally gaining some popularity here in the states and North Texas is one of the homes of the 2026 World Cup. In preparation for the World Cup, we might as well work on our skills while also getting a history lesson.

Welcome to the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

“We are the Canton, the Cooperstown of soccer right here in Frisco, Texas,” Djorn Buchholz, executive director of the National Soccer Hall of Fame, said.

This immersive soccer experience offers something for all ages, whether it’s virtual reality, learning more about the greatest, or even photobombing some of the best photos in U.S. soccer history.

“We’ve got some amazing artifacts here. You’re going to see the only building, maybe in the world, that houses four World Cup trophies. We’ve got all four of the women’s trophies,” Djorn said.

Landon Wexler took a tour of the facility and has more. Watch the video player above for a full walkthrough of the facility.