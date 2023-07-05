DALLAS(KDAF)—We all know Texas is home to some of the best BBQ restaurants, but with so much competition, who is the best?

Guess who made the #1 out of Texas Real Food’s list of the 10 best Texas BBQ joints in Texas?

The website said “Texas Monthly published the current Texas Monthly BBQ list in 2021. They visited 411 Texas BBQs to come up with the top 50. They usually publish a new list every 4 years, as mentioned. It is by far their most popular article and has been forever”.

According to the website, Goldee’s Bar-B. Q made ranked at #1. The website also mentions the owners have created a barbecue that has a balance of seasonings and enough smoky flavor to make their briskets, baby back ribs, and sausages as close to perfection as possible.

Check out the entire list below and see if you agree.

Goldee’s BAR-B.Q- Fort Worth Interstellar BBQ- Austin Truth Barbeque- Houston Burnt Bean Co.-Seguin Leroy and Lewis Barbecue- Austin Cattleack BBQ- Dallas Franklin Barbecue-Austin Evie Mae’s Pit Barbeque-Wolfforth Snow’s BBQ– Lexington Panther City BBQ- Fort Worth