The video above is from a previous related segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Former Texas Rangers third baseman Adrián Beltré is among the list of newcomers on the Hall of Fame ballot this year.

Beltré, who played for Texas from 2011 to 2018, was a four time All-Star, 5 time Gold Glove winner, 4 time Silver Slugger winner, and is already a member of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame. The Rangers have also retired his number, 29.

Other newcomers to the ballot include Joe Mauer, Chase Utley, David Wright, Bartolo Colon, Matt Holliday, Jose Bautista, Adrian Gonzalez, Jose Reyes, Victor Martinez, James Shields and Brandon Phillips.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame is voted on by members of the Baseball Writers Association of America. Players must receive 75 percent of the vote to gain induction. If a player doesn’t receive the necessary number of votes, they can stay on the ballot for up to 10 years as long as they receive more than 5 percent of the vote each year.

This year’s repeats include Todd Helton, Billy Wagner, Andruw Jones, Gary Sheffield and Carlos Beltran. Alex Rodriguez and Manny Ramirez are also returning to the ballot, but it’s worth noting that both of them received Performance Enhancing Drug (steroid) suspensions during their careers.