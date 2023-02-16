DALLAS (KDAF) — If you think about it, there’s really never a bad time outside of breakfast to have a margarita or two with your meal (unless you’re into that type of thing of course), and while making margs at home is easy and fun, there’s nothing quite like grabbing a few out and about with your family or friends.

National Margarita Day is coming up next week and Yelp has released a report on the top spot in every state to celebrate with one of the best mixed drinks known to mankind.

“On the rocks or blended? Salted rim or not? Maybe with some Tajín on the rim instead? However you like to indulge, mark your calendar for National Margarita Day on February 22nd. We rounded up the top spots in every U.S. state for all margarita lovers to celebrate,” Yelp said.

For Texas’ top pick, you’ll have to head over to a family-owned eatery is Lewisville by the name of Casa Mia Latin Cuisine!

This place has everything from classic frozen margaritas, to margarita flights, and more fun by way of tequila and incredible food.

The restaurant says, “The Young Married Couple Osmin and Alma Sariles founded Casa Mia Latin Cuisine and are currently managing the restaurant. Osmin and Alma are two creative entrepreneurs, accomplished businessmen, strong team builders, customer relations gurus, and who, most importantly, have a passion for authentic Latin cuisine!”