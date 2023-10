The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Comedy Club is known for featuring up-and-coming stars as well as those all too familiar in the entertainment world.

Jen Kober will be performing at the Dallas Comedy Club from Oct. 6 through Oct. 7.

Kober is best known for her character Sheriff Linda Lawless on the hit series Bunk’d on Disney +. She also can be seen on The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Catch Kober live at the Dallas Comedy Club. Tickets can be purchased here.