DALLAS (KDAF) — When you hear Hollywood, you think of Los Angeles, Toronto or Atlanta, as those places all seem to be where movies are made. But did you know Dallas has been used for many television and film shoots?

Movies like Robocop and Office Space were produced right here in North Texas and one tour takes you through all the locations that have appeared in films and on television.

The Dallas Film Commission has put together a list of locations, all within Dallas, where you can see movies in real life. Locations include:

Dallas City Hall

Dealey Plaza and the Dallas County Administration Building

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens

Fair Park

The Adolphus Hotel

Southfork Ranch

For a full list of filming locations, you can see for yourself, visit dallascreates.org.