DALLAS (KDAF) — Chicken and waffles is an iconic breakfast food. There’s something about the combination of the sweet flavors of the syrup and waffles that goes so well with the savory fried chicken.

If you are on the fence about the flavor pairings, do not fret. It is a major game-changer. And if you are trying it for the first time here is a suggestion.

Love Food released a report looking at the best place to get chicken and waffles in each state and they say Maple Leaf Diner in Dallas serves the best in Texas.

What may come as a surprise to many Dallasites, this American dish seems to have been perfected by a restaurant specializing in Canadian cuisine.

According to their website, owner Michael Delaurier is a native of Windsor, Ontario, Canada. He opened Maple Leaf Diner in 2015 after not being able to find food in his wife’s hometown of Dallas that felt authentic to the food he grew up with.

And it looks like Dallas wasn’t the only one with an appetite for Canadian food, with more than 3,300 Google reviews the restaurant has a 4.7/5 rating. On Yelp, with more than 2,800 reviews, it sits at 4.5/5.

Here’s what Love Food had to say about it:

A Canadian diner in the heart of Texas, Maple Leaf is a perfect match for the Lone Star State, with its oversized plates of incredibly delicious food. Thankfully breakfast here is served all day, so you’re never too far away from the diner’s famous chicken, bacon and waffles. The fried chicken breast is served with crispy bacon on Belgian waffles with a generous helping of strawberries, whipped cream and cream puffs, and customers absolutely adore it.

