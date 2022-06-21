DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas communities are showing up to support the families of the victims in the Uvalde shooting and the students who survived that tragic shooting.

Including one Dallas eighth grader who is tackling a huge task to support the students of Uvalde.

Sia Sankaran, 13, is heading up efforts with the Dallas chapter of Loving Library to gather funds and supplies to make 800 ‘Grief Kits’ for Uvalde students effected by the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

“We’re going to buy books and other supplies. Then we’re going to send them off to Uvalde to help the kids going through the traumatic event that happened,” Sankaran said in an Instagram video.

If you would like to help, you can help purchase books through this Amazon Wishlist or you can donate to Loving Library.

Loving Library is a donor book program that helps deliver resources to underserved communities.