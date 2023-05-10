DALLAS(KDAF)— Heavy rainfall this morning throughout North Texas. This afternoon there will be heavy rain and strong storms.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Showers and occasional thunderstorms will spread north from Central Texas into North and East Texas as the upper-level low-pressure system responsible for the precipitation moves north-northeast through the region. The best rain chances and highest rainfall totals will be generally along and east of I-35, where an inch or more of rain is possible in some locations. There may be a few strong storms, but the severe weather threat is low”.

You should plan your weekend accordingly, there is a chance of heavy rain this weekend.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Rain chances will increase late Friday into the weekend across North and Central Texas. Locally heavy rain may cause flooding issues in some areas west of I-35. The flood risk will peak Friday night through Saturday afternoon. Most likely rainfall totals over the weekend range from around 1-2″ east of I-35 to 2-4″ west of I-35. The chance of measuring at least 3.0 inches of rain over the weekend is highest for portions of western North and Central Texas with lesser amounts the further east you go. Continue to monitor the forecast over the next couple of days for updates”!