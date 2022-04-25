DESOTO, Texas (KDAF) — It looks like DeSoto is getting a new restaurant.

Root Chicken Shak will debut its third location in DeSoto after the city council approved an economic initiative package from the DeSoto Development Corporation to bring the restaurant to the area.

Officials say the partnership between the city and restaurant owner T2D Concepts is the next step in the city’s plan to bring chef-quality food to underserved areas and ownership opportunities to marginalized community members.

“We founded T2D Concepts to serve great food, deliver great service, spark meaningful conversation, and create community impact and we are thrilled that the City of DeSoto has embraced our mission,” said T2D Co-Founder Tom Foley. “We are honored to be part of DeSoto’s important redevelopment project and look forward to partnering with the Council to create great impact in the community.”

This location will be the first free-standing Roots Chicken Shak location that will have an option for drive-thru service.

For more information, visit rootschickenshak.com.