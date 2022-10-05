Things to know about Tacos & Tequila Festival set for November in Fort Worth

DALLAS (KDAF) — Can you think of a better time than combining, tacos, tequila, and hip hop music? We didn’t think so, so get ready for the Tacos & Tequila Festival in Fort Worth!

This North Texas festival will be taking the Panther Island Pavilion by storm in early November with tacos, tequila, and some of the greatest throwback rap music you can remember.

Panther Island Pavilion said, “Grab the whole crew and enjoy a day out kickin’ it with your favorite throwback artists while chowing down on DFW’s best chef-inspired taco vendors throughout the festival. Throughout the day, there will be: An amazing LIVE music Throwback Lineup featuring: T.I., Juvenile, Pretty Ricky, Chingy, Baby Bash, Petey Pablo, Twista, DJ Ashton Martin & MORE to be announced soon!”

Here’s what you need to know about the festival:

100 Local Chef-Inspired Street Tacos We hope you come hungry! We’ve partnered with the best taco chefs and restaurants in DFW to showcase all the tacos the area is known for.

12 different flavors of hand-crafted margaritas Check out our Margarita lineup with, House Margaritas, Grapefruit, Cucumber Mint, Mango Creamsicle, Blueberry Ginger, Peach Cinnamon, Watermelon Lemongrass, Basil Melonball, Strawberry Jalapeno, Raspberry Pink Peppercorn, and Thai Basil Coconut.

Authentic Lucha Libre Wrestling We’re bringing in the real deal. Watch these incredible athletes fly through the air as they take the fight to the ring.

Chihuahua Beauty Pageant Ay, Chihuahua! We’ll be featuring DFW’s cutest little contenders. We’ll pick the prettiest pups beforehand on social media for a chance to take home the title Best in Show.

Exotic Car Showcase Take a tour through some of the most exotic Super Cars in DFW!

Salsa & Queso Competition Go around and sample our food vendors’ creations and cast your vote. We’ll tally the vote and grant the title of DFW’s Best Salsa / Hot Sauce by the end of the night.

Artistic Photo Ops

Tickets:

General Admission: $69

VIP Pass: $129

Group VIP Throwback Pack: $4,000

“Enjoy a beautiful day outside at the beautiful Panther Island Pavilion! This will be the hottest throwback party that you don’t want to miss so bring the crew and enjoy a day of great food, great music, and get ready to make great memories! THIS EVENT IS STRICTLY 18+ TO ENTER 21+ TO DRINK!”

For more information, click here!