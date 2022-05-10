MCKINNEY (KDAF) — The PGA Tour’s AT&T Byron Nelson is set to begin in North Texas on May 12 (Thursday), but did you know some events have already been underway?

The tournament is set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney for a good cause, “Funds raised at the AT&T Byron Nelson benefit Momentous Institute and its education and mental health programs designed to build and repair children’s social emotional health. Since 1968, the tournament has raised $167 million for Momentous Institute, powered by the Salesmanship Club of Dallas, and transformed over 150,000 lives.”

Here’s what’s happened so far, Saturday (May 7) AT&T Byron Nelson 5K, Monday (May 9) Pro-Am and on Tuesday (May 10) the Celebrity-Am (this was closed to the public).

Now, it’s time to gear up for what’s to come from AT&T Byron Nelson; here’s what to expect:

Wednesday: Healthcare Highways Pro-Am

Thursday-Saturday: Rounds 1-3

Saturday: Lee Brice Concert

Sunday: Final Round

The PGA Tour also released its power rankings for the golfers playing in the AT&T Byron Nelson and to no ones surprise some Texas-natives are in the mix with No. 1 being Scottie Scheffler who just won the Masters.

Scottie Scheffler Justin Thomas Will Zalatoris Jordan Spieth Sam Burns Talor Gooch Xander Schauffele Joaquin Niemann Brian Harman Hideki Matsuyama

Click here to find the field of players for the event. You can find all the information you can think of including tickets, fan experience, course, schedule, parking, etc. here.