DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas sun is bringing the heat to North Texas during the second week of June for the North Texas region; you can expect it to be mostly sunny and hot with forecast high temperatures.

NWS Fort Worth says the name of the game for June 6-10 will be the heat. Temps are expected to climb into the upper 90s and low 100s across the region. “While southerly winds will provide a little relief, it will still be humid through Tuesday with heat indices between 100-105 degrees. Periodic storms across parts of Oklahoma should remain north of the region.”

NWS FORT WORTH

The center adds that DFW as well as Waco could see their first 100-degree day of the year during this week. The 100-degree temperature day is set for Friday, according to NWS Fort Worth. Forecast highs for DFW are 101-degrees while Waco could see temps hit 103-degrees.

“A strengthening high-pressure ridge to our west will maintain the warming trend through the end of the week. Both DFW and Waco will have a shot to reach the triple digits this week. The average date of the first 100-degree day is July 1st at DFW and July 4th at Waco, with an average of 20-24 100 degrees observed annually. A weak cold front will arrive late Friday/early Saturday knocking temperatures down a few degrees on Saturday.”

NWS FORT WORTH

So, that begs the question, how hot and humid will it feel on Friday, June 10? Easily put, North Texas should expect it to feel humid (sticky) with temps in the upper 90s to lower 100s.

“By Friday, daytime temperatures will be more than 10 degrees above normal in most locations across the region. As both temperatures and dewpoints climb, so will the heat index values with peak heat indices reaching up to 100-105 degrees or higher on Friday.”

NWS FORT WORTH