DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s Cinco de Mayo on this Thursday in North Texas and if you don’t have plans this afternoon/evening we checked out some events popping up around DFW for you to get out and enjoy!

Here’s a look at what’s happening around DFW on Cinco de Mayo:

AT&T Discovery District: From 6-10 p.m. at Jaxon Beer Garden and Ballet Hispanic of the Arts will host a celebration with mariachis, Folklorico Dancers with Ballet Hispanic of the Arts and a Pinata Protest!

Taqueria La Ventana: From 2-10 p.m. Taqueria La Ventana will host a Cinco de Mayo celebration with street-style tacos, margaritas, cervesas, photo ops, VIP tables, games, face painting and live entertainment.

Backyard Dallas and Downtown Crawlers: From 5-8 p.m. celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a bar crawl and party in Deep Ellum. Tickets are $20-$25.

The Village La Mina: Cinco de Mayo at La Mina will have drink specials and free fiesta with a mariachi, live DJ and more.

Legacy Hall: Starting at 3 p.m., celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Legacy Hall with a Selena tribute, live donkey and a Margarita happy hour.

Primo’s: All-day celebration with margarita specials, pinatas, music and more.

The Rustic: From 3-10 p.m. free live music, drink features and more.

Te Deseo: Starting at noon, join Te Deseo for its Cinco de Mayo celebration with all-day specials, lunch menu, mariachis and more.

Texas Live!: All-day Cinco de Mayo celebration with beer, margaritas, tacos and more. Tickets $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

Trinity Groves: Several events around Trinity Groves for Cinco de Mayo: Steam Theory Brewing Company, Artpark at Trinity Grove and Saint Rocco’s.