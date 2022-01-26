DALLAS (KDAF) — Need weekend plans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area? Here are a few suggestions!

Art Battle Dallas – Jan. 29

Watch local artists not only battle each other but also with the clock in three timed rounds. Then, vote to choose which artist will be the winner. All artwork created during the battle will be available for auction. To get your tickets, click here.

Here’s how to get your tickets for Art Battle Dallas

Beer and Girl Scout Cookie Pairing at Cedar Creek Brewery – Jan. 28

Cedar Creek Brewhouse & Eatery will be pairing up your favorite Girl Scout cookies with some craft beers in North Texas. You can expect Smores to be paired with a peanut butter chocolate stout, Samoas with a brown ale, Trefoil with a peach sour pale ale and even Adventurefuls with a pecan jubilee ale.

Farmers Branch brewhouse pairs craft beer and Girl Scout cookies

Premier Gun Shows at Texas Motor Speedway – Jan. 29, Jan. 30

Gun show visitors will enjoy a huge selection of firearms, ammunition, shooting supplies and knives. To buy your tickets, click here.

Carrollton Artisans Market – Jan. 30

Hosted by Four Seasons Markets and Carrollton Artisans Market, this event promotes the sale of artisanal goods through public and private Farmers Markets and select retailers. For more information, click here.