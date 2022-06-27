DALLAS (KDAF) — Independence Day is coming up and it’s time for barbeques, fireworks, hamburgers, hotdogs and patriotism.

If you’re new to Dallas, welcome. We’re happy to have you hear. We know it can be tough to see what kind of events are going on in town. SO… if you’re hurting for some Fourth of July ideas in Dallas, we have you covered.

Here are just some of the things going on in Dallas this Fourth of July Weekend.