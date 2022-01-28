DALLAS (KDAF) — Winter is afoot but not for long, January is coming to an end and that means if you’re a visitor or resident you need to get out and about around Arlington for the last weekend of the first month of the new year.

MyArlingtonTX’s Weekend Buzz has listed everything from live entertainment to community cleanup and celebrating the Lunar New Year for the weekend of Jan. 28-30.

Miller Lite Country Nights at Texas Live!: Randall King will be at Texas Live! Friday night at 6 p.m. before his big Grand Ole Opry debut in March.

Fourth annual Fish Creek Cleanup: You and your friends and family can help Keep Arlington Beautiful at the 4th annual Fish Creek Cleanup on Saturday at 8 a.m.

Lunar New Year Festival at Ben Thanh Plaza: Celebrate the Year of the Tiger at Ben Thanh Plaza in Arlington, it starts at 1 p.m. Saturday. The celebration will have Lion and Dragon dances/fireworks, traditional New Year’s ceremony for VIP guests between 6-7:30 p.m. along with live music until midnight near the food court.