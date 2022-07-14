DALLAS (KDAF) — Don’t get caught bored this summer. There are so many things to do in North Texas that there’s no excuse to be without plans.
If you don’t know where to look to find the coolest events going on, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s what’s going on at The Boardwalk at Granite Park during the month of July!
- Every Sunday: Farmer’s Market at The Boardwalk
- 11:00am-4:00pm
- Fresh produce, homemade goods, and much more
- July 16th: Brunch and Blooms at The Boardwalk
- 10am- 2pm
- Every 3rd Saturday: Flower Bar by Stemmed + Found Co. comes to The Boardwalk!
- July 16th: Live Music – Don Louis
- 7:30pm-10:30pm
- Perfect for date night, or fun family outing
- Nationally known performing artist and songwriter
- July 30th: Summer Move Series – Camp Gladiator
- 10am-11am
- 60-minute full-body workout at The Boardwalk
- July 30th: Live Music – Dez & Mike
- 7:30pm-10:30pm
- Perfect for date night, or fun family outing