DALLAS (KDAF) — Super Bowl weekend has arrived, but that doesn’t mean you have to be stuck at home there’s plenty to do in DFW. So, why not check out the Fort Worth Stockyards?

All weekend long the Stockyards are hosting multiple events including Friday night’s Stockyards Championship Rodeo at Cowtown Coliseum with tickets buy one, get one free.

The Stockyards released some of this weekend’s events below and you can find more at fortworthstockyards.com/events/.

Fort Worth Stockyards