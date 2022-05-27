ARLINGTON, Texas (KDAF) — Big things are happening in North Texas this weekend.
If you’re in the Arlington area and you want to be a part of the fun, the City of Arlington did all of the hard work for you and released a list of some suggestions.
Here is their list of things to do in Arlington this weekend:
- Big 12 Baseball Tournament at Globe Life Field
- So What?! Music Festival
- Six Flags Over Texas Memorial Day Weekend
- Free Concerts at the Levitt Pavilion
- Music at the Arlington Music Hall
- Beacon Skateboarding Clinic
- Storytime at The Parks Mall Arlington
- Mobile Pet Adoption Event
- El Tri World Cup Warm-Up Friendly at AT&T Stadium
- Elegantly Eclectic
