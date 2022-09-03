The thief is stealing the purse in the car

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Plano Police Department has released some helpful tips that could save you from the trouble of having your vehicle stolen.

According to department officials, there has been a recent surge in vehicular thefts across the metroplex and are reminding people to securely lock their cars.

“The PPD strongly urges you to take the extra five seconds to lock it up and save yourself the stress of having your vehicle stolen,” officials said in a Facebook post.

On top of making sure you’re car is securely locked, police officials also recommend buying an after-market tracking device like an Apple Airtag in the event that your car is stolen.

Here are the cars being stolen the most in the Dallas area:

Dodge Ram TRX

Dodge Charger/Challenger ScatPack/Hellcat/SRT/Daytona

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Chevrolet Corvette

Cadillac CTS-V

GMC Yukon or Sierra

Chevrolet Silverado or Tahoe

Cadillac Escalade

