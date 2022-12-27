TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Campus safety has been an important issue for school districts in Texas, and it can also be a concern for university families and students.

Niche is a website that connects colleges and schools with students, uses reviews, ratings and other tools to gather data on every school and college in America.

According to Niche, their top-ranked schools offer a “safe and healthy environment with little or no campus crime, drugs, or alcohol usage.”

See below for Niche’s list of the 2023 Safest College Campuses in the state.

10. Texas College in Tyler

They received an A safety grade. The university is a historically Black college in Tyler. It has a small campus with about 686 undergraduate students and some the their most popular majors are business, biology and criminal justice and law enforcement administration.

9. University of Texas – Health Science Center at San Antonio

This university earned an A safety grade. They offer a smaller campus feel and they said they are dedicated to research, patient care and community service.

8. Weatherford College

This university calls Weatherford home and received an A safety grade from Niche. Weatherford College offers more than 50 degrees and certificates such as liberal arts and humanities, nursing and licensed practical nurse training (LPN).

7. San Jacinto College in Pasadena

With several campuses in the Houston area, San Jacinto College was given an A safety rating by Niche and falls in seventh place on the list.

6. South Texas College in McAllen

This public college is a mid-size institution given an A safety rating that offers degrees in liberal art, social science, business, math, science, technology, advanced manufacturing and allied health.

5. LeTourneau University in Longview

Also listed as the 38th Best Christian College in America, LeTourneau is a private university located in Longview. It was given an A rating for safety by Niche.

4. Southwest University in El Paso

Given an A safety rating, Southwest University is a small university located in El Paso. It offers over 20 programs in fields such as business, medical and technical trades.

3. Hallmark University in San Antonio

Given an A safety rating from Niche, this private university is a small institution with a big reputation. Niche also ranked the university fourth on their list of best online colleges in America.

2. College of Health Care Professions – Houston Northwest

Along with SAGU, this college was only one of two on the list to be given an A+ from Niche. It offers a host of certificate programs and boasts a large online program as well.

1. Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie

Located in Waxahachie, this private Christian university was given an A+ safety grade by Niche. It was also ranked as the 14th Safest College Campus in America.

Niche used information from the U.S. Department of Education, Niche users and other sources to rank universities. They observed the campus crime rate, local crime grade, alcohol-related arrests, drug-related arrests, student surveys on safety, residence hall date violence rate and the residence hall rape rate.