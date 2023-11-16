DALLAS (KDAF) — Two Texas Lottery jackpots keep growing which means you have two chances to add some extra moolah to your bank account.

The Texas Powerball is currently sitting at $280 million while the Texas Mega Millions is sitting at $267 million. The Powerball will draw again on Saturday, Nov. 18, and the Mega Millions is drawing again on Friday, Nov. 17.

Keep your eyes on the prize and purchase your tickets before the next draw!

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.”