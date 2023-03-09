DALLAS (KDAF) — Lake days are about to come back into the schedule for Americans across the country and especially in the south as temperatures slowly but surely begin to rise back up again.

There’s truly nothing better than having a lake day either by yourself or with friends and family. No matter if you like to fish, play, party, or simply just sit on the water. But the question begs, what are the south’s best lakes?

We found a report that has the answer as Southern Living ranked the best southern lakes in the US, “We spend full days barefoot unless dinner calls for flip-flops, and we happily live life at a slower pace. Here, a look at some of our favorite supersized swimming holes around the region.

“Whether you crave the speed of water sports, prefer the solitude of a mountain lake, or count down the moments to the daily floating hour, each of these Southern lakes are primed and ready for you to take the plunge!”

Here are the Texas lakes that cracked into the rankings:

Lake Austin

Lady Bird Lake

Caddo Lake (shared with Louisiana)