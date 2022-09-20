tequila shot, Group of Young latin Friends Meeting For tequila shot or mezcal drinks making A Toast In Restaurant terrace in Mexico Latin America

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be the beginning of the work week, but that doesn’t mean you can’t go out and have a drink after work!

Might we make a recommendation? Mezcal!

According to a new report from Yelp, Dallas cocktail bar Las Almas Rotas is one of the best places in the nation to get Mezcal, along with two other Texas drink spots.

“This smoky spirit is made from agave and hails from Oaxaca, Mexico, where they often use the saying, “Para todo mal, mezcal, y para todo bien, también” (“For everything bad, mezcal; for everything good, the same”),” the report says.

Other locations that were named are:

Whisler’s – Austin, TX

Las Perlas – Austin, TX

