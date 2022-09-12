DALLAS (KDAF) — Whether you like Star Wars or Star Trek, Marvel or DC, we can all agree there has never been a better time to be a geek.

With a majority of people embracing properties that were once deemed too “geeky” to openly enjoy, it is now cool and popular to be a geek.

However, some places are more “geek-friendly” than others and that is what we are looking at today, as a new report commissioned by LawnLove.com looks at the geekiest cities in the nation.

“We compared the 200 largest U.S. cities, using metrics like stores selling comics, video games, trading cards, and board games. We also looked at the number of geek Meetup groups, costume shops (for cosplayers), and whether the city has hosted events like Comic-Cons and Renaissance festivals,” officials said in their report.

If you are a Texan you are in luck as three major Texas cities made LawnLove.com’s top 10 list:

Here is the full top 10 list:

New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Las Vegas, NV Atlanta, GA San Antonio, TX Houston, TX Chicago, IL Orlando, FL Austin, TX Portland, OH

Houston also earned numerous other geek accolades. The city has the 5th most comic book stores in the nation and the fourth most video game stores in the nation.

Austin had the 4th most geek meetup groups in the nation.

For the full report, click here.