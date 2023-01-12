DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year can bring all sorts of new possibilities, new relationships, jobs, and even places to live. If you’re not quite ready to become a homeowner, then renting is the way to go, but navigating where to move and where to rent can be exhausting.

A report from Rent Cafe checked out the best cities for finding new apartments in 2023 and Texas seems to be a hotspot for renters in the new year. 12 Texas cities made it in the top 50 in front of Florida with seven and California with six.

The report said, “It’s getting harder and harder to find apartments these days, as rentals are a red-hot commodity and more renters are deciding to renew their leases and stay put — so much so that apartment buildings are almost full in every metro area across the U.S.

“With older buildings filled up, you have a higher chance of finding available apartments in newly built communities, and this might just be the best excuse to upgrade to a newer apartment in 2023. But where should you look?”

Here are the Texas cities that cracked into the top 50 cities for finding new apartments in 2023:

Midland No. 2

Humble No. 3

Frisco No. 4

McKinney No. 5

Spring No. 8

Katy No. 10

Round Rock No. 22

Richardson No. 25

College Station No. 31

Houston No. 35

Conroe No. 36

Plano No. 42

The report adds, “Rounding up the list of best large cities for finding nice new apartments in 2023 are Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin and Fort Worth in Texas; Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and San Jose in California; Washington, D.C.; Portland, OR; Charlotte, N.C.; Chicago; Jacksonville, FL; Nashville; Seattle, WA; Louisville, KY; Philadelphia; and Las Vegas.”