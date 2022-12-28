DALLAS (KDAF) — The biggest holiday weekend has come and gone, and now the focus is on bringing in the new year the best way possible, but where are the best spots to celebrate 2023?

In a recent report, Wallet Hub checked out the best cities for New Year’s and while New York, New York is the top spot, Times Square may not be possible for everyone around the country.

“Fortunately, you have plenty of fun yet affordable options for celebrating #NYE2023. To help you decide where to count down to the new year, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities based on 29 key indicators of an epic New Year’s Eve celebration. Our data set ranges from legality of fireworks to average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket to forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31,” the report said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There are no Texas cities ranked in the top 10, New York, Orlando, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Atlanta, Denver, Washington DC, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Seattle, but there were some ranked right outside in the top 25:

Austin No. 12

San Antonio No. 13

El Paso No. 19

Houston No. 23

Dallas No. 25

In total, there were 13 cities ranked among the best and even worst spots across the country.