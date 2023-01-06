DALLAS (KDAF) — We’ve officially made it to 2023 and the new year can bring loads of opportunities whether that’s new experiences, new relationships, or even a new job.

A new job comes with new responsibilities but usually, that means more pay too, so the adventure of a new job is always welcome. But where you find a new job is just as important as the job itself, so, where are you supposed to look?

A study conducted by Wallet Hub looked at the best cities for jobs in 2023, and Texas is no stranger to some of the top spots.

“College graduates from the Class of 2023 should expect to see a big boost in hiring compared to the previous class, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers. Employers plan to hire 15% more new graduates from the Class of 2023 than they did from the class of 2022,” the study said.

These are the top cities from Texas for jobs in the new year:

Plano No. 9

Irving No. 12

Austin No. 20

Grand Prairie No. 25

Dallas No. 58

Garland No. 72

Arlington No. 86

Fort Worth No. 94

San Antonio No. 100