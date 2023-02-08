DALLAS (KDAF) — Watching the Super Bowl can be as simple as turning on the TV and tuning in to see who wins and watch some incredible commercials, or it can be as complex as the best art in the world with food spreads, surround sound systems, multiple screens and much, much more.

A report from NJ. Bet found the best cities in the country to watch the Super Bowl this year, no matter how complex or simple your viewing goes.

The report said, “Whether they’re watching at home, a sports bar or lucky enough to snag a ticket on the 50-yard line, millions of Americans will be tuning in for Super Bowl 2023.

Everyone from die-hard NFL fans to Super Bowl commercial watchers will be anticipating this year’s game, but which cities provide the ultimate Super Bowl viewing experience for football fans?”

You’d think that Dallas would be ranked one of the best cities in America to watch the Super Bowl but to your and frankly our surprise as well, it’s not even the best city in Texas to catch the big game.

Here’s a look at the cities in the Lone Star State ranked among the best in the US for watching the Super Bowl:

Austin – 18

Arlington – 24

Dallas – 29