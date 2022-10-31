DALLAS (KDAF) — Does your work allow you to live a nomadic lifestyle? If so, why not make Texas your next temporary visit?

A new report from Incfile has analyzed 100 of the most populated cities in the U.S. and ranked them based on which ones were the best and worst cities for digital nomads.

They looked at multiple metrics measuring including the cost of living, broadband strength, rental rates and more.

So which cities are the best cities for digital nomads?

Toledo, Ohio Cleveland, Ohio Wichita, Kansas Cincinnati, Ohio St. Louis, Missouri Corpus Christi, Texas El Paso, Texas Indianapolis, Indiana Lubbock, Texas Baltimore, Maryland

For the full report, visit Incfile.