Star Wars dog costumes are perfect Halloween or May the Fourth attire for your dogs and can be a great way to include them in the festivities.

DALLAS (KDAF) — When and wherever you’re looking to go on vacation, one of the most important things to consider is what are you going to do about your pet if you bring them, or leave them at home.

If you don’t have family or friends around to watch them and don’t like the idea of boarding them up, maybe taking them along for the vacation is your choice, but not every destination is super pet-friendly. That’s why we’re checking out a report from the vacation experts at Family Destinations Guide to see which cities are the best to bring along your pets to when visiting.

They found the top 20 cities in the country that have the most pet-friendly accommodations/listings and a couple of Texas cities cracked high on this list, here’s what they found:

Houston Dallas San Diego Jacksonville Orlando San Antonio Phoenix Los Angeles Chicago New York Philadelphia Las Vegas Denver Austin Seattle Atlanta San Francisco Washington DC San Jose Boston

“Houston, Texas, takes first place as the most pet-friendly destination in the US, with 478 listings for pet-friendly accommodation. Three other Texan cities also make the top 20. Dallas has 470 pet-friendly listings, San Antonio has 463, and Austin has 416. With over 89 state parks, there’s plenty for holidaymakers and their pets to explore,” the report said.