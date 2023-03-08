DALLAS (KDAF) — 3, 2, 1… it’s good, he hit the buzzer-beater to take the team deeper into March Madness!

The month is here when college basketball dreams become a reality, Cinderella stories are played out, upsets happen and top seeds dominate. College basketball in March is unlike any other month in sports.

While everyone will be rooting for their respective teams, what cities are built the best for college basketball fans? We checked out a report from WalletHub that found 2023’s top picks for Texas.

The report said, “The sport is about much more than the money, though. It’s about the players and the entertainment value. Which cities provide the most exciting teams to root for?”

Here’s where Texas cities landed within the top 100:

Houston No. 35

Prairie View No. 44

Nacogdoches No. 46

Waco No. 64

Huntsville No. 67

Dallas No. 86