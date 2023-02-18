DALLAS (KDAF) — Alright, it’s date night, but you don’t have plans secured just yet, what do you do? Well, dinner and a movie of course!

There’s nothing better than grabbing a quick bite to eat at a nearby restaurant or at the theater itself before being captivated by the biggest movies in theaters at a given time.

We checked out a report from Lawn Love on the best cities for movie lovers in the country to see if you need to stay local or maybe head to your nearest big city for the ultimate movie-going experience.

“We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on movie theater access and ratings, as well as streaming quality for those who prefer to watch at home. We also considered affordability of movie tickets, film groups, and festivals, among 13 total metrics,” the report said.

These are the Texas cities that bring the goods when it comes to going out to the movies:

Austin – 6

Houston – 11

San Antonio – 12

Dallas – 19

Plano – 31

Fort Worth – 42

Frisco – 48