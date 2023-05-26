DALLAS(KDAF)—A new study shows that these cities are great places to buy a home for a reasonable price.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, listed the best cities in the world for homebuyers with affordable prices, and Texas was no exception.

The showed places like Austin, Houston, and Dallas were ranked pretty low on the list when it came to affordability.

The cities surrounding Dallas were also ranked poorly. There are only two Texas cities ranked 200 or less: Fort Worth at #169 and San Antonio at 171.

Wallet Hub said, “In order to determine the most affordable cities for home buyers, WalletHub compared 300 U.S. cities across ten key metrics. The data set ranges from the costs of homes and their maintenance to tax rates and vacancy rates”.

If you want to see where your city ranked, visit the Wallet Hub website.