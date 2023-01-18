DALLAS (KDAF) — Flying can be marvelous as travel time can be cut in half or more so for your next adventure or business trip, but one thing about long travel that can be tough is layovers.

So, if you have to endure a long layover, where are the best cities to power through delays or cancellations to not let your traveling self get down?

A report from Lawn Love found the best and worst cities in 2023 for taking a quick excursion during a long layover, “We looked at each city’s share of delayed and canceled flights and average departure delay time. We also searched for cities that are easy to navigate, especially from the airport, and offer plenty of fun things to see and do without breaking the bank.”

Five Texas cities were ranked among the top 20 in the country, two of them cracking the top 10:

Houston No. 4

Dallas No. 7

San Antonio No. 17

McAllen No. 18

Austin No. 20

Other cities from the Lone Star State also made the list but further down, like, El Paso (51), Midland (61), Lubbock (69), and Brownsville (78).

Lawn Love wrote, “Big, bustling cities reached high altitudes in our ranking. Our top 10 includes the nation’s largest tourist destinations, with New York at No. 1.”