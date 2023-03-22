DALLAS (KDAF) — Spring is here and now’s the time to frolic through the local flowers near you, but does where you live support this activity compared to other cities in the country?

A report from Lawn Love found 2023’s best cities for local flowers across America and Texas is represented among the top 50.

Bluebonnets are blooming earlier in Texas this year — here’s why

“We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on five floral categories. We looked, for example, at access to flower shops and specialty-cut flower vendors, consumer ratings, and even the number of flower festivals, among 10 total metrics,” the report said.

Here’s a look at the top Texas cities for local flowers:

  • Houston No. 17
  • Dallas No. 21
  • Austin No. 37
  • San Antonio No. 56