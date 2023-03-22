DALLAS (KDAF) — Spring is here and now’s the time to frolic through the local flowers near you, but does where you live support this activity compared to other cities in the country?

A report from Lawn Love found 2023’s best cities for local flowers across America and Texas is represented among the top 50.

“We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on five floral categories. We looked, for example, at access to flower shops and specialty-cut flower vendors, consumer ratings, and even the number of flower festivals, among 10 total metrics,” the report said.

Here’s a look at the top Texas cities for local flowers:

Houston No. 17

Dallas No. 21

Austin No. 37

San Antonio No. 56