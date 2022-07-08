DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a period of your life you either look forward to or you dread: retirement. If you are looking to retire soon, but you don’t know where to retire, Texas has tons of options.
According to a new report from GOBankingRates.com, eight cities in Texas rank as some of the best cities to retire on just $3,000 per month.
“In addition to looking at the cost of living for each city, GOBankingRates used only cities that scored well for livability and had at least 10% of the population over the age of 65,” as their report states.
Here are the Texas cities that made the ranking:
- Fort Worth – 28th
- Houston – 27th
- Arlington – 14th
- San Antonio – 13th
- Corpus Christi – 9th
- Laredo – 5th
- El Paso – 3rd
- Lubbock – 2nd
For the full report, visit GOBankingRates.com.