DALLAS (KDAF) — Renting or homeowning? It’s hard to choose one these days as the housing market seems to be up in the air; however, WalletHub says nearly 44 million American households have chosen to rent rather than buy homes out of convenience, cost or even both.

That’s why they’ve put together a list of the best and worst places to rent in America in 2022! “To determine where renters can get the most bang for their buck, WalletHub compared more than 180 rental markets based on 22 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life. Our data set ranges from the difference between rental rates and mortgage payments to historical price changes, the cost of living and job availability.”

Yes, Texas is showing up on this list for better and for worse, but before we check out how the Lone Star State is doing, let’s take a quick look at the 10 best places to rent:

Columbia Overland Park Sioux Falls Bismarck Lincoln Chandler Scottsdale Gilbert El Paso Casper

Now, let’s take a look at how the Lone Star State did in this study:

El Paso (9)

Plano (17)

Laredo (21)

Brownsville (26)

Austin (27)

Grand Prairie (36)

Amarillo (46)

Fort Worth (53)

Irving (54)

Arlington (66)

San Antonio (80)

Garland (88)

Dallas (96)

Corpus Christi (127)

Houston (151)

Lubbock (160)

Texas cities mainly showed their shine when it came to cost of living as it has three of the top five slots with Brownsville, Laredo and Amarillo.

Here’s a quick look at how Wallethub came about their findings, “In order to determine the best local rental markets, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across two key dimensions, “Rental Market & Affordability” and “Quality of Life.””

For more about this study and Wallethub’s findings, click here.