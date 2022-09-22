DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate, everybody loves it… unless you don’t and that’s okay.

Thursday, Sept. 22, is a special day for chocolate lovers though, as it is National White Chocolate Day in America.

“How can white and chocolate exist at the same time on the same cookie or in the same vat of ice cream? All we can say is, it can happen. And, National White Chocolate Day on September 22 is proof-positive that this delicious combo rates its own special day,” as stated on NationalToday.com.

Coincidentally, Texas is home to some of the best places to get chocolate in America, according to a report from FoodandWine.com.

They took a look at 50 of the best chocolate shops in the nation and two Texas chocolate shops made the list: Cacao & Cardamom in Houston and Madhu Chocolate in Austin.

Not a bad thing to have some Texas love in the chocolate world. For the full report, visit FoodandWine.com.