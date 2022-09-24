DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone enjoys Mexican food in Texas, while tacos, burritos, and margaritas more than likely dominate your regular order, there’s a special sweet drink that you may want to give a try before you live too many days without it.

The horchata. So, what is a horchata? “Many of us may not have heard of horchata before; it is a name given to an array of different refreshing Mexican drinks made up of white rice soaked in water, flavored with cinnamon, almonds, tiger nuts, or a little sugar. All the ingredients are usually ground up together in a blender until it has a semiliquid consistency. Eventually, the mixture is sieved to remove the solid granule, to leave a nice and smooth milky consistency,” NationalToday says.

Saturday, September 24 is National Horchata Day and it’s time you give it a try! You won’t be disappointed. In order to get you the best, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best horchatas Dallas has to offer, and where you can find them:

Tacos La Banqueta

CocoAndre Chocolatier

El Come Taco

Paleteria San Marcos

Fuel City

La Super Palateria

San Martin Bakery & Restaurant

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine

Mexican Sugar

La Paloma Taqueria