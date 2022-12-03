DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s no secret that your house’s aroma is artificial due to the candles you use, and there’s absolutely no shame in it. How on earth are you supposed to have your home smelling like roasted pumpkin spice marshmallows with hints of the forest that bring your peace?

Saturday, December 3, make sure to break out the winter/holiday candles as it is Candle Day! “Every year on the first Saturday of December, falling on December 3 this year, it’s Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day. Stock up on your favorite calming scents for the lowest prices of the year. The day only comes around once annually, so make sure it’s on your calendar,” National Today said.

We of course want you to be able to restock on candles and shop for gifts and have the very best to pick from, so, we checked out Yelp’s lists of the best candles stores and candles in Dallas:

Best Candle Stores in Dallas (per Yelp):

Society – Bishop Arts District

Abundantly Aromatic – Downtown

Sample House and Candle Shop – North Dallas

AAA Candle Supplies – Northeast Dallas

Rocky Creek Candle Company and Studio

Proper Wax – Deep Ellum

Gluttony Candles – Lakewood

3ONE CANDLES

Best Candles in Dallas (per Yelp):

White Rock Soap Gallery – Lake Highlands

Jade & Clover – Deep Ellum

The Scent Room – Uptown