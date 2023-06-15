DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas is known for having a diverse culinary landscape regarding the different foods offered in the city.

So it’s not surprising that a taste of Spain can be found in the heart of Dallas. Tapas is a popular known Spanish food that has become a favorite internationally including in the US.

June 15 has been observed as an international holiday celebrating the small Spanish tapas dish. “Tapas may be served cold (such as in mixed olives and cheese) or hot. In some bars and restaurants in Spain, South America, Mexico, the United States, and a few other regions across the globe, tapas have evolved into a more sophisticated cuisine than one that is mundanely served with drinks. It can now be served as a full meal if desired. In some Central American countries, tapa snacks are known as ‘Bocas,’ and in some parts of Mexico, it is referred to as ‘botanas,” National Today said.

We have found a few places that serve fantastic tapas dishes. We encourage you to visit and try them for yourself.

Si Tapas | Dallas, TX | Directions Bulla Gastrobar | Plano, TX | Directions Cafe Madrid | Uptown | Directions Enrique Tomas | Dallas, TX | Directions Sangria y Cerveza – Tapas Lounge | Plano, TX | Directions