DALLAS (KDAF) — I spy a fan-favorite pie celebrating a national holiday on Sunday in October!
Everyone loves a good pie, especially as the fall season rolls into cooler temperatures, and Oct. 23 is National Boston Cream Pie Day.
NationalToday said, “National Boston Cream Pie Day arrives on October 23. If you’ve never heard of Boston cream pie before, it’s a yellow butter cake, filled with custard or cream and topped with chocolate glaze. (Yum!) Now, we know what you’re thinking: Why is it called a pie, when it’s actually a cake?”
We wanted to make sure you can get the best Boston cream pie in Dallas, so we checked out Yelp’s list of the best around town:
- Society Bakery – Lower Greenville
- Emporium Pies – Deep Ellum
- Reverie Bakeshop – North Dallas
- Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery – Uptown
- Henk’s European Deli & Black Forest Bakery – Lake Highlands
- Shaffer’s Cakes
- Rum Cakes Factory
- Jen’s Place Bakery & Cafe – North Dallas
- Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery
- The Flour Shop Bakery