DALLAS (KDAF) — I spy a fan-favorite pie celebrating a national holiday on Sunday in October!

Everyone loves a good pie, especially as the fall season rolls into cooler temperatures, and Oct. 23 is National Boston Cream Pie Day.

NationalToday said, “National Boston Cream Pie Day arrives on October 23. If you’ve never heard of Boston cream pie before, it’s a yellow butter cake, filled with custard or cream and topped with chocolate glaze. (Yum!) Now, we know what you’re thinking: Why is it called a pie, when it’s actually a cake?”

We wanted to make sure you can get the best Boston cream pie in Dallas, so we checked out Yelp’s list of the best around town:

Society Bakery – Lower Greenville

Emporium Pies – Deep Ellum

Reverie Bakeshop – North Dallas

Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery – Uptown

Henk’s European Deli & Black Forest Bakery – Lake Highlands

Shaffer’s Cakes

Rum Cakes Factory

Jen’s Place Bakery & Cafe – North Dallas

Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery

The Flour Shop Bakery