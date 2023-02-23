Google searches for banana bread, while still popular, had largely remained stagnant over the past year, according to a new study. (Getty Images)

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re into sweets and bread, then you probably have a recipe tucked away in a cookbook or have a go-to spot near you to get your hands on some delicious banana bread.

We’re highlighting this sweet carby treat on Thursday, Feb. 23 as it is National Banana Bread Day!

“It’s certainly a dessert staple in many households, which is probably why so many of us have such a special place in our hearts for this delicious treat. The best things in life deserve an entire day devoted to celebrating their existence,” National Today said.

So, if you don’t have a recipe stowed away or an amazing spot to go to, we’re here to help. We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots for banana bread around Dallas:

Village Baking – Oak Lawn

Oppa Treats

Leila Bakery & Cafe – Lakewood

Empire Baking Company

9 Rabbits Bakery – North Dallas

Unrefined Bakery – Uptown

Three Egg Muffins – Lower Greenville

Da Bomb Brownies

Stinebert Gourmet Banana Bread

Bread Winners Cafe * Bakery – Uptown