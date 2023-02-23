DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re into sweets and bread, then you probably have a recipe tucked away in a cookbook or have a go-to spot near you to get your hands on some delicious banana bread.
We’re highlighting this sweet carby treat on Thursday, Feb. 23 as it is National Banana Bread Day!
“It’s certainly a dessert staple in many households, which is probably why so many of us have such a special place in our hearts for this delicious treat. The best things in life deserve an entire day devoted to celebrating their existence,” National Today said.
So, if you don’t have a recipe stowed away or an amazing spot to go to, we’re here to help. We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots for banana bread around Dallas:
- Village Baking – Oak Lawn
- Oppa Treats
- Leila Bakery & Cafe – Lakewood
- Empire Baking Company
- 9 Rabbits Bakery – North Dallas
- Unrefined Bakery – Uptown
- Three Egg Muffins – Lower Greenville
- Da Bomb Brownies
- Stinebert Gourmet Banana Bread
- Bread Winners Cafe * Bakery – Uptown